Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

TLTZY stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

