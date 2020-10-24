Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.46. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.01.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

