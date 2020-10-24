Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TELDF. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.