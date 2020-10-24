Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.92.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.35 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

