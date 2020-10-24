Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective increased by 140166 from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. 140166 currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 33,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 39.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

