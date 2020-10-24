Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $145.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.14.

TXN stock opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

