Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $175.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXN. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,726,000 after buying an additional 196,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.