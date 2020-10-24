Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their neutral rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $145.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TXN. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.14.

TXN opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $5,540,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 243.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

