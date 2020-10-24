Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS THLEF opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. Thales has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $110.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24.
Thales Company Profile
