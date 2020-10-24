The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANDE. ValuEngine raised shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Andersons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Andersons from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Andersons has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

ANDE stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $786.89 million, a P/E ratio of -140.26 and a beta of 0.81. The Andersons has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Andersons by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Andersons by 164.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in The Andersons by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Andersons by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

