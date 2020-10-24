The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

AZEK has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.13.

NASDAQ AZEK opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.53. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.31 million.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,286,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,023,365.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $99,417.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock worth $13,489,791 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

