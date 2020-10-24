The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $996.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $835.00 to $996.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $763.00.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,091.10 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $884.35 and a 200-day moving average of $672.96.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 6,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $4,739,055.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,654 shares of company stock worth $67,077,411. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $230,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

