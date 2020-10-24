The Boston Beer’s (SAM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $763.00.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,091.10 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $884.35 and a 200 day moving average of $672.96.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total transaction of $4,397,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,654 shares of company stock valued at $67,077,411 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $12,993,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 69.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

