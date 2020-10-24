The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

The Charles Schwab has raised its dividend by 151.9% over the last three years. The Charles Schwab has a dividend payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Charles Schwab to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

