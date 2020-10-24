The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.21% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $162,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at $54,768,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL opened at $235.23 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.44.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.70.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

