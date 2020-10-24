The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $248.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.70.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.44.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. AXA increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 37.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $710,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.