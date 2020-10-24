The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $248.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $223.00 to $248.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.70.
EL stock opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.44.
In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares in the company, valued at $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. AXA increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 65,446 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 37.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $710,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,930,000 after buying an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
