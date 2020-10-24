The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) vs. MYR Group (NYSE:MYRG) Head to Head Review

The Goldfield (NYSE:GV) and MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Goldfield and MYR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldfield 4.45% 12.08% 5.73% MYR Group 2.12% 12.56% 4.72%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Goldfield and MYR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldfield 0 0 0 0 N/A MYR Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

MYR Group has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential downside of 27.10%. Given MYR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MYR Group is more favorable than The Goldfield.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Goldfield and MYR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldfield $180.65 million 0.64 $6.73 million N/A N/A MYR Group $2.07 billion 0.36 $37.69 million $2.26 19.62

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Goldfield.

Risk and Volatility

The Goldfield has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MYR Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of The Goldfield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of MYR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of The Goldfield shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of MYR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MYR Group beats The Goldfield on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services. In addition, the company is involved in the acquisition, development, management, and disposition of detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums in Brevard County, Florida. The Goldfield Corporation was founded in 1906 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry. Its services include construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, and renewable power facilities; and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages. This segment serves as a prime contractor to customers, such as investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners, and other contractors. Its Commercial and Industrial segment provides services, such as design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring; and installation of traffic networks, bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. This segment offers its services for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, convention centers, renewable energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, and transportation control and management systems. It serves general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, governmental agencies, and developers. MYR Group Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

