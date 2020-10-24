The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

The Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:GBX opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.80 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,016 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $62,435.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,596.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $268,175.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $126,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $755,707. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

