The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $154.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $145.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

