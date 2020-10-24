The Unilever Group (UL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

The Unilever Group has raised its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of The Unilever Group stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

