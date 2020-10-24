The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Cut by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,402 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.11% of The Walt Disney worth $245,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

Shares of DIS opened at $128.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

