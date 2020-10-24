Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TBPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.13.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

