Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.90.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.9% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 29.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

