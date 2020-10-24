TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TPG Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.00. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 40.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

In other TPG Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,661.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, with a total value of $138,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $138,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $199,265. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,302,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,187 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 241,067 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TPG Specialty Lending by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after buying an additional 28,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 7.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

