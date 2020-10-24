TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRSWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of TransAlta Renewables to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSWF opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.