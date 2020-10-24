Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $136.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.44. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.05.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

