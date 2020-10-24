Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 100,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $19,462,225.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,252,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 254,088 shares of company stock worth $50,889,383 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR opened at $232.66 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $236.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

