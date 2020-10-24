Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 420.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at $685,051.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

NYSE HBI opened at $17.58 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

