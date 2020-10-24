Transform Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.81.

EMR stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

