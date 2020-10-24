Transform Wealth LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,416,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,998,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,697,374,000 after buying an additional 81,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

EW stock opened at $80.41 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,360.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $910,292.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

