Transform Wealth LLC Sells 204 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.44 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock worth $24,454,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

