TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TravelCenters of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.10.

TA opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 16.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 120.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 99,846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 52.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 107,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

