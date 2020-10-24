TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities began coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley Securities upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. 140166 raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.71.
TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In other TRI Pointe Group news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.
About TRI Pointe Group
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
