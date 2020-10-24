Trident Group (TRDT) Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00095532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00236015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00033666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.01292075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00138956 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident . The official website for Trident Group is www.tridentgroup.io

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

