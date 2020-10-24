Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.