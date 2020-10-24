Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.68.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 396,524 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after purchasing an additional 228,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

