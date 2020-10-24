Truist Initiates Coverage on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.71.

ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

