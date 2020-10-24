TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $5.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 45.00%.

In related news, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $114,405. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 268.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 203,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,058 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,657,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 172,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

