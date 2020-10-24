UBS Group Analysts Give Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) a €22.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RNO. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.09 ($33.05).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €24.77 ($29.14) on Wednesday. Renault SA has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.47.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

