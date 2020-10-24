UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 184 Price Target

UBS Group set a SEK 184 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOLV.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 173 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 target price on Volvo and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 179.82.

Get Volvo alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.