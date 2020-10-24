UBS Group Begins Coverage on Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.83.

WWW stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,698,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,277,000 after buying an additional 240,644 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after buying an additional 247,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after buying an additional 1,085,547 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after buying an additional 348,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,548,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after buying an additional 114,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

