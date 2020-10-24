UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 209,673 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,092 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,152,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,766,000 after purchasing an additional 230,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

