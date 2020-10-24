UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of RBGLY opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.78%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

