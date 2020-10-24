UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AB Volvo (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.47. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

