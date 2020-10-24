UBS Group’s (UBS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
UBS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.
UBS opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.
About UBS Group
UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.
