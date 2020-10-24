UBS Group’s (UBS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UBS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in UBS Group by 118.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.