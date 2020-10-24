UFP Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $53.27 on Friday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,679,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,369. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.