UFP Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.
UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $53.27 on Friday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.
In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $1,679,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,369. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
