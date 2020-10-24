UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered UFP Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.58. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 28,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,753,832.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,545,101.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1,577.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

