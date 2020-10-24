UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) Raised to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of UltraTech Cement (OTCMKTS:UCLQF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
UCLQF opened at $55.00 on Wednesday.
About UltraTech Cement
