UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.75.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF opened at $59.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after buying an additional 110,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 108,021 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 344,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,405,000 after purchasing an additional 57,848 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 57,756 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.