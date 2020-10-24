Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Under Armour from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.97.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Under Armour’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Under Armour by 98.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at about $7,274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Under Armour by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 715,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 154,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

